DK Shivakumar is Karnataka’s richest MLA with 1,413 crore, but loses India’s top spot: Report

Karnataka has emerged as the state with the highest number of billionaire legislators, according to a recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

The state leads the country with 31 MLAs possessing assets exceeding ₹100 crore, India Today reported.

KarnatakaDeputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar remains Karnataka’s richest legislator, declaring assets worth ₹1,413 crore, the report added.

However, he no longer holds the title of India's wealthiest MLA, as Parag Shah, a BJP leader from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East constituency, has overtaken him.

Karnataka also holds the distinction of having the highest cumulative wealth among its legislators, with their declared assets totaling ₹14,179 crore. Andhra Pradesh follows closely behind, with 27 billionaire MLAs, while Maharashtra ranks third with 18.

According to the publication, four of India’s ten richest MLAs hail from Karnataka, reinforcing the state’s dominance in political wealth. Additionally, three Karnataka legislators appear on the list of MLAs with the highest liabilities.

Congress MLA Priya Krishna, representing Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru, has declared assets worth ₹1,156 crore, making him Karnataka’s third-richest MLA and the national leader in liabilities.

On average, a Karnataka MLA possesses assets worth ₹63.5 crore, making the state second only to Andhra Pradesh, where the average wealth per legislator stands at ₹65 crore. Maharashtra lags behind, with its MLAs owning an average of ₹43.44 crore in assets.

This data comes at a time when, the Karnataka budget and proposal for increasing the salaries of MLAs were passed in the state Assembly amidst massive protests by the BJP members on Friday.

