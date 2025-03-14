Bengaluru: BMRCL extends metro services on Purple Line, evening trips start 2 hours earlier

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced an extension of metro services on the Purple Line, advancing operations by two hours to improve commuter convenience. BMRCL stated that this adjustment aims to ease evening travel for metro users.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Effective from March 13, metro services between ITPL and Mysuru Road will now begin at 3.56 pm instead of the earlier 5.56 pm, operating at a frequency of five minutes until 8.00 pm.

BMRCL stated that this adjustment aims to ease evening travel for metro users, particularly office-goers in the IT corridor. Commuters are encouraged to take advantage of the revised schedule for a smoother travel experience.

Yellow Line update

Bengaluru’s much-anticipated Yellow Line of Namma Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is set to become operational by May 2025. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar made the announcement in response to a query by Bommanahalli MLA M Satish Reddy during a state assembly session.

The 19.1-km Yellow Line will enhance connectivity between southern Bengaluru and the bustling Electronics City, home to numerous IT firms. Spanning 16 stations, the metro line is expected to alleviate congestion along key traffic corridors, particularly around Central Silk Board, a notorious bottleneck for commuters.

Pink Line update

In addition to the Yellow Line update, Shivakumar provided details on the Pink Line, which will run from Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) to Nagawara. This 21.2-km stretch comprises a 7.5-km elevated section and a 13.7-km underground segment. According to the minister, the elevated portion—running from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere (Swagath Cross)—will be ready for public use by December 2025, while the underground stretch, connecting Dairy Circle to Nagawara, is slated for completion by December 2026.

