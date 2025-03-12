Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After bus, metro fare hike, Bengaluru auto drivers seek 50 minimum fare; meeting today

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Mar 12, 2025 01:20 PM IST

Bengaluru autorickshaw drivers' associations have put forward a proposal to raise the base fare to ₹50 and increase the per-kilometre charge to ₹25.

Following recent fare hikes in Metro rail and BMTC bus services, Bengaluru’s autorickshaw fares are also likely to rise.

The Bengaluru City District Regional Transport Authority is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday.(AFP)
The Bengaluru City District Regional Transport Authority is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday.(AFP)

According to news agency PTI, the Bengaluru City District Regional Transport Authority is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on the proposed revision, following demands from auto drivers' unions.

Currently, the minimum auto fare in the city is 30, with an additional charge of 15 per kilometre after the first two kilometres. However, autorickshaw drivers' associations have put forward a proposal to raise the base fare to 50 and increase the per-kilometre charge to 25, the report added.

The transport department, however, is considering a more moderate hike, suggesting a minimum fare of 40 and a per-kilometre rate of 20.

Swabhimani Chalakara Sanghatanegala Okkoota (SCSO) president Tanveer Pasha stated that any increase in auto fares would inevitably lead to a rise in ride-hailing app fares as well. The final decision on the fare revision is expected after the transport authority’s meeting.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man arrested for murder, inspired by 'Drishya', police recover skeletal remains: Report)

Metro fare hike

On February 8, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) authorities increased the fare by almost 100 per cent. In addition to it, the BMRCL started charging 5 per cent extra during 'peak hour'.

Ten days after the hike was effected, it has come to light that the ridership has been reduced to 6.3 lakh a day, BMRCL sources said.

"There was a decline in metro ridership by about 2.3 lakh. The expected revenue from the hike has not been achieved. So, our revenue is still the same, or less than it, compared to what it was before February 9 when the hike was effected," a BMRCL source told PTI.

The ridership came down despite the BMRCL putting a cap of 71 per cent hike in the metro rail fare instead of over 100 per cent in some sections.

Bus fare hike

Early January, the Karnataka cabinet decided to increase the bus fares in the state-owned transport corporations by 15 per cent. The decision was taken in view of the substantial hike in operational costs such as increase in spending on fuel prices and staff, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: Bengaluru resident calls out police as bikers rampantly use footpaths. Watch video)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On