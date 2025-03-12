After bus, metro fare hike, Bengaluru auto drivers seek 50 minimum fare; meeting today

Following recent fare hikes in Metro rail and BMTC bus services, Bengaluru’s autorickshaw fares are also likely to rise. The Bengaluru City District Regional Transport Authority is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday.(AFP)

According to news agency PTI, the Bengaluru City District Regional Transport Authority is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on the proposed revision, following demands from auto drivers' unions.

Currently, the minimum auto fare in the city is ₹30, with an additional charge of ₹15 per kilometre after the first two kilometres. However, autorickshaw drivers' associations have put forward a proposal to raise the base fare to ₹50 and increase the per-kilometre charge to ₹25, the report added.

The transport department, however, is considering a more moderate hike, suggesting a minimum fare of ₹40 and a per-kilometre rate of ₹20.

Swabhimani Chalakara Sanghatanegala Okkoota (SCSO) president Tanveer Pasha stated that any increase in auto fares would inevitably lead to a rise in ride-hailing app fares as well. The final decision on the fare revision is expected after the transport authority’s meeting.

Metro fare hike

On February 8, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) authorities increased the fare by almost 100 per cent. In addition to it, the BMRCL started charging 5 per cent extra during 'peak hour'.

Ten days after the hike was effected, it has come to light that the ridership has been reduced to 6.3 lakh a day, BMRCL sources said.

"There was a decline in metro ridership by about 2.3 lakh. The expected revenue from the hike has not been achieved. So, our revenue is still the same, or less than it, compared to what it was before February 9 when the hike was effected," a BMRCL source told PTI.

The ridership came down despite the BMRCL putting a cap of 71 per cent hike in the metro rail fare instead of over 100 per cent in some sections.

Bus fare hike

Early January, the Karnataka cabinet decided to increase the bus fares in the state-owned transport corporations by 15 per cent. The decision was taken in view of the substantial hike in operational costs such as increase in spending on fuel prices and staff, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

