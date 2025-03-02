Bengaluru: Shocking video surfaces of auto-rickshaw crushed between two BMTC buses

A tragic road accident in Bengaluru claimed the lives of an auto-rickshaw driver and his passenger after their vehicle was caught between two BMTC buses. The incident, which occurred on 80 Feet Road near Seetha Circle in Girinagar on Friday, has now resurfaced on social media. The accident led to the immediate deaths of the auto driver, Anil Kumar, and his passenger, Dr. Vishnu Bhapat, 80.(X/@karnatakaportf)

The footage shows an auto-rickshaw moving slowly behind a BMTC bus when another BMTC bus rams into it from behind, crushing the vehicle. The accident led to the immediate deaths of the auto driver, Anil Kumar, and his passenger, Dr. Vishnu Bhapat, 80.

Watch the video here:

Trigger warning: The video contains footage of a fatal accident and may be distressing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to reports, the auto-rickshaw, which was moving downhill at high speed, lost control and crashed into a bus ahead, before being fatally hit by another BMTC bus from behind.

Anil Kumar, a resident of K.P. Agrahara, is survived by his wife and two children. Dr. Bhapat had celebrated his 80th birthday just a day before the accident. His son, who had traveled from abroad for the occasion, was on his way back to the USA when he received the devastating news of his father’s passing, as per Asianet Newsable.

The impact of the crash caused a major traffic disruption in the area. Banashankari traffic police and local officials arrived at the scene for inspection, and the victims’ bodies were taken to KIMS Hospital for further procedures.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and assess any potential negligence.

