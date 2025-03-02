'I go where my faith is': DK Shivakumar defends visit to Isha Foundation amid Congress row

Amid controversy over his visit to the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Isha Foundation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended his decision, emphasizing that the Congress party stands for inclusivity. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

"I believe in all religions and castes. The Congress party's ideology is to take everyone in society together. I don't differentiate—some may like it, some may not," he told ANI.

Watch the video here:

Justifying his presence at the event, Shivakumar highlighted Sadhguru’s Karnataka roots and his involvement in Cauvery water issues. "Sadhguru is from Karnataka and has been fighting for the Cauvery cause. He personally invited me, and he has a massive following. Many MLAs and leaders from different political parties attended. I went there because it is my personal belief," he said.

Referring to past criticism, he recalled an incident from his constituency where a 100-foot statue of Jesus Christ was built by local residents. "When that happened, the BJP called me 'Yesukumara'," he remarked.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar said that it is his personal belief and Sadhguru, who hails from Mysuru, personally invited him.

"I attended the Maha Shivarathri celebrations at Isha Foundation. It is my personal belief. I can't reply to everyone who posts something on social media. I don't want the BJP or anyone to welcome it. I don't want the media to discuss this either. This is purely my personal belief. Sadguru is from Mysuru, and he personally invited me for the event," Shivakumar told the media.

Further, the Karnataka Deputy CM affirmed that he believes in his faith, and any opposition by people doesn't deter him.

"I often go to Nonavinakere mutt, and people ask me why I go there so often but not to my community mutt. I go where my faith is. I go where I feel reassured," he said.

"Among the voters in my constituency, the majority are scheduled castes and tribes. As much as 99 per cent of the Brahmins in my constituency vote for me. Can we say all Brahmins vote for the BJP? I don't politics of caste and religion, but I do politics of principle," he added.

On Wednesday, DK Shivakumar termed the reports suggesting that he is getting close to the BJP "false propaganda," emphasising that he was a born Congressman.

