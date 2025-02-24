Bengaluru civic body bans animal slaughter and meat sale on Maha Shivaratri

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced a complete ban on animal slaughter and the sale of meat within its jurisdiction on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. BBMP HQ (WIKI COMMONS)

The civic body stated that the ban will be in effect on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in observance of the Hindu festival. All slaughterhouses and meat shops in Bengaluru will remain closed for the day.

“On the occasion of the Maha Shivaratri Festival, On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, slaughter of animals in slaughterhouses as well as the sale of meat in outlets under the jurisdiction of the BBMP is strictly prohibited,” the civic body wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The BBMP routinely imposes such restrictions on religious occasions, including Gandhi Jayanti and other major Hindu festivals.

Earlier this year, ahead of Aero India 2025, the BBMP had also prohibited the sale and serving of meat within a 13-kilometer radius of Yelahanka Airforce Station from January 23 to February 17. This restriction was enforced in anticipation of the prestigious air show, held from February 10 to February 14.

The civic body had also warned of strict action against violators, stating: "Any violation of this will attract punishment under the BBMP Act 2020 and Indian Aircraft Rules 1937, Rule 91."

The BBMP had also imposed a ban on animal slaughter and meat sales on January 30, in observance of Sarvodaya Day (Martyrs' Day). The day commemorated the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and honored those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The ban was be enforced across all areas under the jurisdiction of the respective civic authorities in both cities.

