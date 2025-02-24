Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru may get independent body for major road projects, BBMP’s role to shrink: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 24, 2025 09:04 AM IST

The proposed entity could be named Bengaluru Smart Mobility Infrastructure Ltd (B.SMIL) or Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B.SIL).

The Karnataka government is considering setting up a dedicated agency to handle large-scale road infrastructure projects in Bengaluru, reducing the role of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in city development.

The new entity would oversee major projects like tunnel roads and elevated corridors. (Representational Image)(HT Photo)
The new entity would oversee major projects like tunnel roads and elevated corridors. (Representational Image)(HT Photo)

According to a Deccan Herald report, the new entity would oversee major projects like tunnel roads and elevated corridors, similar to how metro rail, water supply, and electricity services are managed by independent agencies.

As per the publication, the proposed entity could be named Bengaluru Smart Mobility Infrastructure Ltd (B.SMIL) or Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B.SIL). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to formally announce the SPV during the state budget presentation on March 7.

(Also Read: Bengaluru mall comes to a standstill to celebrate Virat Kohli’s 82nd international century. Watch video)

Similar to MMRDA

The new body will function similarly to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), focusing exclusively on executing major projects. Reports suggest that Bengaluru Smart City Ltd (BenSCL), which has nearly completed its initiatives, will be dissolved to make way for the new organisation.

According tot the report, two tunnel roads (Hebbal-Silk Board Junction & KR Puram-Nayandahalli), Double-decker road-cum-metro project, Sky decks, White-topping of 1,700 km of roads and Elevated corridors will come under the new SPV, as the BBMP lacks the capacity to ensure their timely completion.

(Also Read: Congress worker, aide of MLA NA Haris, killed in gang attack in Bengaluru)

This move is expected to further weaken the BBMP, especially as the government is also considering splitting the civic body into smaller municipal corporations, the report added.

Currently, key municipal functions, such as water supply, power distribution, and urban planning, are already managed by independent agencies like the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), often with little coordination.

(Also Read: Karnataka's financial position is in precarious condition: Basavaraj Bommai)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On