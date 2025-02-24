Bengaluru may get independent body for major road projects, BBMP’s role to shrink: Report

The Karnataka government is considering setting up a dedicated agency to handle large-scale road infrastructure projects in Bengaluru, reducing the role of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in city development. The new entity would oversee major projects like tunnel roads and elevated corridors. (Representational Image)(HT Photo)

According to a Deccan Herald report, the new entity would oversee major projects like tunnel roads and elevated corridors, similar to how metro rail, water supply, and electricity services are managed by independent agencies.

As per the publication, the proposed entity could be named Bengaluru Smart Mobility Infrastructure Ltd (B.SMIL) or Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B.SIL). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to formally announce the SPV during the state budget presentation on March 7.

(Also Read: Bengaluru mall comes to a standstill to celebrate Virat Kohli’s 82nd international century. Watch video)

Similar to MMRDA

The new body will function similarly to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), focusing exclusively on executing major projects. Reports suggest that Bengaluru Smart City Ltd (BenSCL), which has nearly completed its initiatives, will be dissolved to make way for the new organisation.

According tot the report, two tunnel roads (Hebbal-Silk Board Junction & KR Puram-Nayandahalli), Double-decker road-cum-metro project, Sky decks, White-topping of 1,700 km of roads and Elevated corridors will come under the new SPV, as the BBMP lacks the capacity to ensure their timely completion.

(Also Read: Congress worker, aide of MLA NA Haris, killed in gang attack in Bengaluru)

This move is expected to further weaken the BBMP, especially as the government is also considering splitting the civic body into smaller municipal corporations, the report added.

Currently, key municipal functions, such as water supply, power distribution, and urban planning, are already managed by independent agencies like the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), often with little coordination.

(Also Read: Karnataka's financial position is in precarious condition: Basavaraj Bommai)