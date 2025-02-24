Bengaluru mall comes to a standstill to celebrate Virat Kohli’s 82nd international century. Watch video

A Bengaluru mall in KR Puram, came to a standstill as fans erupted in celebration after Indian cricket star Virat Kohli smashed his 82nd international century on Sunday night against Pakistan. A viral video captures the electrifying moment when the entire mall, with people standing on multiple floors, paused to cheer for Kohli.(X/@onlyprathamesh)

A viral video captures the electrifying moment when the entire mall, with people standing on multiple floors, paused to cheer for Kohli while watching the match on a giant screen.

Match highlights

Star batsman Virat Kohli played a stellar knock, scoring an unbeaten 100 to guide India to a six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. The win pushed the defending champions closer to the semi-finals while leaving Pakistan on the brink of elimination.

Chasing 242, Kohli sealed the match in style, hitting a boundary with 45 balls to spare to register his 51st ODI century. His outstanding innings also saw him surpass 14,000 runs in one-day international cricket.

After reaching his ton, the 36-year-old removed his helmet and raised his bat to acknowledge the roaring crowd at the Dubai International Stadium, marking another historic moment in his illustrious career.

With two consecutive wins in Group A, India is well on course for the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Pakistan, having lost both their matches, now relies on Bangladesh to defeat New Zealand on Monday to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

"My job was clear to control the middle overs, not take risks against the spinners and take on the pacers," said Kohli.

"I was happy with the template, it's how I play in ODIs. I have a decent understanding of my game.

"It's about keeping the outside noise away, take care of my energy levels and thoughts. It's easy for me to get pulled into expectations and frenzy around games like these."

