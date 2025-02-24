Virat Kohli not chasing Sachin Tendulkar, but sick and tired Pakistan willing to gift him runs as long as he doesn't bat

Virat Kohli’s next match in India colours during the Champions Trophy will be his 300th One-Day International. He has already built up a staggering volume of work – 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, an unprecedented 51 centuries, a strike-rate of 93.41. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century.(BCCI - X)

Only 5.5% of his ODI runs have come against Pakistan. But what runs they have been! What impact they have had!

Kohli’s latest masterpiece against the bowling attack he loves to love came at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night, on what was touted to be a tricky surface but which was tamed with consummate ease by the man who lords chases in his dreams. Nearly a year and a half after he brought up his 50th century, in the semifinal of the World Cup against New Zealand in Mumbai in November 2023, the 36-year-old added another glittering gem to his overflowing collection.

His unbeaten 100 was remarkable for the ease with which he picked off the runs. This wasn’t a free-flowing, boundary-laden century only because it couldn’t be, because of the pitch and a heavy outfield that didn’t provide value for strokes. But strokes there were of typical Kohli incandescence, with sureness of feet and deftness of hands. There were flowing off- and cover-drives that are a feature of Kohli at his very best, and a couple of screaming pulls that were down as much to intelligence and smarts as the control with which he played a high-risk shot.

Despite his recent travails, Kohli is a behemoth who now boasts 82 international centuries. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar is some distance away and 18 hundreds from hereon to catch the great Mumbaikar might appear a pipedream. In any case, Kohli isn’t chasing Tendulkar. He is chasing himself – when he is not chasing down targets, that is – or the version of himself that dominated the cricket world for five years, but which has understandably and inevitably gone missing somewhat with the passage of time.

Throw Kohli against Pakistan, and you might be excused for believing time has stood still. Or, more to the point, that Kohli has made time stand still.

Against India’s oldest rivals, Kohli averages 59.84 in 17 ODIs, strike-rate 98.85, both better than his corresponding career numbers. But take his statistics in winning causes and the contours of greatness become sharper, more accentuated. In 11 ODI wins against Pakistan, Kohli has amassed 742 runs, with a highest of 183 among his four centuries. His average is a phenomenal 106, his strike-rate is a whirlwind (in this format) 102.77. Is it any wonder that Pakistan are in awe of him? That they are sick and tired of him? That they would rather give him X amount of runs so long as he doesn’t come out to bat instead of watching him go about his business with single-minded determination that hardly eats into his flair and authoritativeness.

Kohli isn’t just an ODI beast against Pakistan. Dial in to his T20I figures and the picture of a complete limited-overs batter becomes even more pronounced. Eleven T20 games, 492 runs, average 70.28, strike-rate 123.92. Eight of those, resulting in victories, have produced 366 runs at 91.50, strike-rate 124.91. These are just cold, hard statistics that don’t do justice to the class, the aesthetics, the command and the control, the artistry, the sheer mastery of high-quality pace attacks that have been reduced to blubbering wrecks. They also don’t factor in the impact of these knocks, the pressure under which they have been amassed, the effect Kohli’s presence has had not just on his own colleagues but also on Pakistani captains, Pakistani bowlers, Pakistani fielders, Pakistani fans… You get the gist, right?

It isn’t as if Kohli is any more switched on against Pakistan than anyone else. That’s not in his DNA, just as it won’t be in the DNA of any proud champion sportsperson worth their name. He doesn’t go the extra yard to court success against Pakistan alone – if there was a secret formula, wouldn’t he invoke it every single day? – but there is a certain confidence that comes with past success, a certain feeling of comfort and belonging, an aura of near invincibility that he uses to turbocharge his ambitions.

Someone said in the immediacy of Sunday’s hundred that Kohli had always been a ‘big-match player’ and this was among the biggest matches. Kohli’s counter will be that every Test in Australia over the winter was a big match and apart from in one innings, he didn’t measure up to scratch. For now, though, his tribulations outside the off-stump in Australia have been forgotten. That’s what an epic against Pakistan does, and Kohli has several of them.