Bengaluru: Fake accidents on the rise, dashcam catches latest KR Puram 'scam'. Watch

Such fake accidents are becoming an increasing concern in Bengaluru, with scammers attempting to extort money from unsuspecting drivers or file false insurance claims.

Social media users expressed outrage over the incident, calling for strict action against those involved. Many also pointed out that these scams are spreading across the city, with similar incidents reported in areas like Whitefield and Kadugodi.

How did X users react?

One user noted, "The scams are getting bloodier by the day. Without a dashcam, one is toast. Driving at night especially." Another urged authorities to intervene, suggesting an organized extortion mafia could be behind such staged accidents.

A resident recounted a similar experience near Kadugodi Tree Park Metro Station, where a man reportedly stepped onto the road late at night, wielding a stick and stopping vehicles. Concerned citizens have urged law enforcement to take immediate action, warning that innocent motorists could fall victim to these scams.

The Bengaluru City Police responded to the viral post on Twitter, asking for the victim’s details to take further action.

In a similar incident, a man in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area was caught on a car’s dashcam faking an accident by deliberately lying in front of a moving vehicle. The dash cam footage quickly went viral, highlighting the importance of dashcams in protecting drivers from fraudulent claims.

