Bengaluru man out on bail for stalking attacks another woman near Sankey lake: Report

A man recently released on bail for stalking a woman has now been arrested again for allegedly attacking another woman near Sankey Lake. The suspect, identified as Mallikarjun, reportedly struck the woman on the head as she was returning home to Sadashivanagar.

According to Indian Express report, the incident took place on the evening of January 28 when a 41-year-old woman, out for a walk with her friend, was assaulted with a wooden log.

The suspect, identified as Mallikarjun, reportedly struck the woman on the head as she was returning home to Sadashivanagar, the report added. She suffered severe injuries and was immediately rushed to M S Ramaiah Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the woman’s husband, Rajath Ramachandra, usually accompanied her on evening walks but had stayed home that day. Upon learning about the attack, he rushed to the scene and found her bleeding before taking her to the hospital.

Mallikarjun, who is believed to have been doing odd jobs near Palace Grounds, was previously arrested in December after a 27-year-old woman accused him of following and harassing her during her walks at Sankey Lake, the report further added.

He was booked for stalking and outraging a woman's modesty but secured bail since the charges did not warrant extended imprisonment.

Family suggests mental illness

Investigators are now considering a medical evaluation to determine if the suspect has any mental health conditions, as his family has suggested he is not mentally stable.

A senior police officer stated that this time, Mallikarjun has been charged with attempted murder, and efforts are being made to ensure he remains in judicial custody.

