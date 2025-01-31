Bengaluru man finds unique way to bridge communication gap with house help, internet loves it

A Bengaluru professional has found an innovative way to bridge the communication gap with his housemaid, highlighting how emojis are evolving beyond casual texting into practical, real-world solutions. Sargam Prakash, who follows a hybrid work model, shared his experience on LinkedIn.

While she uses WhatsApp, language barriers prevent her from reading or writing messages in English. Her usual way of reaching out—sending voice notes or a simple "Hi"—often became inconvenient when Prakash was in meetings or deep in work.

To solve this, he introduced a simple emoji-based system: a house emoji for "I’m home" and a car emoji for "I’m at work." This straightforward approach has streamlined their communication, reducing misunderstandings and making daily coordination easier.

Prakash remarked on how emojis, often seen as playful symbols in digital communication, are proving to be powerful tools for inclusivity. "It’s simple and surprisingly effective!" he wrote, emphasizing how this method has made both their lives easier.

His post has resonated with many professionals navigating hybrid work, sparking discussions on how technology can simplify interactions across language barriers.

How did LinkedIn users react?

LinkedIn users had a mix of practical suggestions, personal anecdotes, and humor in response to Sargam Prakash's post about using emojis to communicate with his housemaid.

Some users suggested alternative tech solutions, like setting up an iOS automation to send messages automatically when leaving home or reaching the office. Others shared their own experiences of helping their housemaids with financial literacy, such as guiding them on income tax returns (ITR) and salary accounts.

Several commenters found the emoji-based system relatable, with one user mentioning that their housemaid also relies on voice notes for communication.

A few took a humorous approach, drawing parallels between ancient communication methods and modern technology. One user quipped that humanity has come full circle—from using symbols on rocks to writing on paper and now back to using pictograms, except this time on smartphone screens with Gorilla Glass protection.