'What did we do to this city?’: Bengaluru’s Majestic bus stand photo from 1994 goes viral

An old photo of Bengaluru's iconic Majestic bus stand from 1994, captured on a ‘cloudy morning at 9.05 am’ is now going viral on social media. Since the 1990s, Majestic has evolved into one of the city’s busiest hubs.(X/@abhispake)

The image shows the area significantly less congested during peak hours, with a striking contrast to the overcrowded scene that the bus stand has become today.

"What did we do to this city?" X user Abhishek wrote as he shared the image, reflecting on the massive transformation that Bengaluru has undergone over the last 30 years.

Check out the post here:

Since the 1990s, Majestic has evolved into one of the city’s busiest hubs, teeming with a mix of locals, migrants, and tourists. What was once a relatively quieter and less crowded space is now overwhelmed with buses, commuters, and a constant buzz of activity. The image, which highlights a time when the streets were less chaotic, has sparked a wave of nostalgia and reflection among Bengaluru residents.

How did the X users react?

X users from all walks of life chimed in, reminiscing about the city's former charm. One user shared, “Even then, the road from Majestic towards Upparapete was packed. Miss those days of getting off at Mysuru Bank Circle, walking towards Majestic for a bus change, and stopping at Avenue Road to browse second-hand books while grabbing some masale puri next to the newspaper stand.”

Others reminisced about their school days, with one recalling, “I did my technical education at SJ Polytechnic between 1992-1995. I used to travel from Arakere MICO Layout to KR Circle, and during winter mornings, thick fog would envelop the streets. It would take my hands nearly half an hour to thaw out!”

The transformation of Bengaluru, especially the Majestic area, has left many questioning the rapid urbanization and the loss of the quieter, slower-paced lifestyle that once defined the city. "We need more Bengalurus in Karnataka," one nostalgic commenter lamented, while another added, “The city we grew up in doesn't exist anymore.”

Many also voiced their longing for the iconic red-and-yellow buses that once cruised through the city with more ease and less congestion.

