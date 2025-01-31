Karnataka approves 'work-live-play' satellite township to tackle congestion in Bengaluru: Report

In a significant move to address Bengaluru’s growing congestion, the Karnataka cabinet has approved the development of an Integrated Satellite Township spanning 8,032 acres between Bidadi and Harohalli. The decision, taken during a cabinet meeting on January 30, aims to create a sustainable urban hub that will ease pressure on the state capital. The proposed township, to be developed under the Greater Bangalore Development Authority (GBDA). (Picture for representational purposes only)(Unsplash)

According to Moneycontrol report, the proposed township, to be developed under the Greater Bangalore Development Authority (GBDA), will encompass ten villages in Ramanagara district, including Bairamangala, Bannigere, Hosur, and Vaderahalli.

Located along the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, the area is approximately 30–50 kilometers from Bengaluru, making it an ideal location for a satellite city, the report added.

Karnataka’s Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, HK Patil, highlighted the project’s broader vision, stating the initiative is part of a larger plan to develop multiple satellite towns around Bengaluru, including Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Doddaballapur, and Magadi, the report added. He also said that these towns will be equipped with robust road and rail networks, sustainable infrastructure, and ample employment opportunities, ultimately reducing the burden on Bengaluru.

‘Work-live-play’ concept

The satellite township will be designed around the ‘work-live-play’ concept, ensuring a balanced lifestyle for residents. To bring this vision to life, the government plans to appoint a globally renowned firm through a competitive bidding process. The selected firm will be tasked with creating a master plan that adheres to international standards.

A high-level committee, led by the additional chief secretary of Karnataka, will oversee the project’s implementation. This committee will include representatives from various departments and institutions to ensure seamless execution.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who has previously advocated for renaming Ramanagara as Bengaluru South, emphasized the importance of such satellite towns in decongesting the city.

The cabinet has granted in-principle approval to kickstart preliminary work on the project. All development activities within the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region (BMR) will be managed by the GBDA, ensuring a coordinated approach to urban planning.

This ambitious initiative marks a significant step towards addressing Bengaluru’s infrastructure challenges while paving the way for sustainable urban development in the region.

