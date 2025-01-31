Bengaluru student, 24, escapes rape attempt after two men forcibly enter into cab: Report

A 24-year-old college student in Bengaluru faced a harrowing experience early Monday morning when two men forcibly entered the cab she was traveling in and attempted to rape her. The incident occurred in the Kammanahalli area between 2 am and 3 am.

The incident occurred in the Kammanahalli area between 2 am and 3 am, and the attackers fled only after local residents intervened to help the victim, Times of India reported.

The young woman, a resident of Kammanahalli and an undergraduate student at a private college, had booked a cab through a ride-hailing app around 2 am to pick up a friend from Whitefield and bring them to her home. After the cab arrived, she left her house and got into the vehicle. However, as soon as she closed the door, two unknown men tried to force their way into the backseat where she was seated, the report added.

Alarmed, the student immediately protested their intrusion. The cab driver, who also did not recognize the two men, confronted them. Sensing imminent danger, the young woman quickly exited the car and attempted to run back toward her house. Tragically, one of the assailants chased her, grabbed her by the neck from behind, and tried to drag her away.

Fortunately, the commotion drew the attention of nearby residents, who rushed to her aid. Their intervention forced the attackers to flee the scene.

The victim later filed a formal complaint with the police, detailing the traumatic ordeal. Authorities are investigating the incident and working to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Recenltly, Bengaluru police arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl at Hoysala Nagar in the city.

Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Bihar and works as a construction labourer, raped the girl in the absence of his parents, PTI reported.