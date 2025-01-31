Bengaluru food delivery agent, 19, falls to death from under-construction building: Report

On Tuesday evening, a 19-year-old food delivery agent who worked for Swiggy in Bengaluru died by suicide. The deceased, identified as Prakash, was a resident of Mahadevapura.(Representative/Shutterstock)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the deceased, identified as Prakash, was a resident of Mahadevapura. Around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, he informed his father that he was going out but did not disclose his destination. Investigations later revealed that he had gone to an under-construction building near Doddanekundi, where he jumped to his death.

The Mahadevapura police have filed an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and are continuing their investigation into the incident, the report added. A police officer stated, “No signs of foul play have been found so far, but the inquiry is still ongoing.”

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru ahead of Ahmedabad': Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara responds amid backlash)

Recently, an Aerospace engineering student dies by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of BMS College of Engineering in Bengaluru’s Hanumantha Nagar.

The incident occurred around 4.45 pm when the campus was relatively quiet, police said.

(Also Read: 'Are you safe?': Man stuck on flyover in Bengaluru traffic gets unexpected message from Rapido)

A preliminary investigation suggests that Akshay (name changed), 21, ended his life due to family-related issues.

Hours before the incident, he reportedly sent messages to his parents expressing distress over certain family matters, the report added. Authorities have chosen not to disclose further details at the request of the family.

He was a seventh-semester student, lived with his parents in Anekal and commuted daily to the college. He had attended his internal examinations earlier in the day and scored 38 out of 50, according to a professor who reviewed his paper post-incident, report further added.

(Also Read: In a first, Bengaluru woman loses ₹2 lakh after pressing ‘1’ on fake IVR call: Report)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).