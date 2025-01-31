RTI activist behind MUDA ‘scam’ allegations against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah convicted in cheque bounce case: Report

Right to Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has been in the spotlight for alleging irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), in which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the prime accused, has been convicted in a cheque bounce case. File photo of social activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the case (Facebook)

According to a Deccan Herald report, a local court in Mysuru found Krishna guilty on Thursday, ruling in favor of Kumar, a resident of Lalithadripura, who had filed the case.

The issue dates back to 2015 when Krishna had borrowed money from Kumar and issued a cheque from the Merchants Co-operative Bank as repayment. However, when Kumar attempted to encash it, the cheque bounced, prompting him to take legal action.

The Third Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) Court has now directed Krishna to repay the amount immediately. Failure to do so will result in a six-month prison term.

Krishna, who has been vocal about the alleged MUDA scam, has stated that he will challenge the verdict in a higher court.

MUDA case politically motivated: Siddaramaiah

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reiterated that the MUDA site allotment case is "politically motivated" and he was confident that he would get justice.

In the MUDA case, Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and others are accused.

The ED had issued summons to Parvathi and Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, which the High Court had stayed.

It had also reserved the order pertaining to the petitioners' request for a CBI probe, saying that they have no faith in the Lokayukta investigation.

Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister said the High Court questioned the ED why it was in a hurry to issue summons.

"They (Enforcement Director) had issued summons, but there is a stay order by the court on that. The judge asked (ED), Why are you in a hurry?" Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He said there is a discussion in the court about whether the case should be transferred to the CBI. The matter is in the argument stage. Now the matter is reserved for order.

"The court said at this juncture it is not good to rush (for questioning) is not proper," Siddaramaiah said.

When asked what he felt about the case, he said the entire case is "politically motivated". He also exuded confidence in court, saying he would get justice.

"Why should I be afraid when the judge has reserved the order? I am confident that we will get justice," the chief minister said.

(With PTI inputs)