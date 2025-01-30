Bengaluru man pretends to be hit by car in staged accident, caught on dash cam. Watch

A man in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area was caught on a car’s dashcam faking an accident by deliberately lying in front of a moving vehicle. The dash cam footage quickly went viral, highlighting the importance of dashcams in protecting drivers from fraudulent claims. The video, shared on the Instagram account 'safecars_india,' has garnered 2.9 million views and over 70,000 likes.(Instagram/safecars_india)

In the video, the man steps in front of the car and falls to the ground, trying to make it appear as though he was struck. A woman in the background reveals that the incident was staged, while the driver points out that everything was captured on the dashcam. Two bikers arrive shortly after, seemingly as witnesses to the fake accident.

Watch the video here:

The video, shared on the Instagram account 'safecars_india,' has garnered 2.9 million views and over 70,000 likes in just one day. The post urged car owners to install dashcams and called for strong police action against such scams. "Location: Whitefield, Bengaluru. The police must act on these frauds," the caption read.

How did Instagram users react?

The incident sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users questioning the role of the police and suggesting potential involvement in such scams.

One user remarked, "India has no legal consequences. We must invest in legal infrastructure if we want our kids to live in a better place than what we inherited."

They went on to say, "This is why Bengaluru city is going in the worst direction. Adding into that, even local police officers and auto-rickshaw drivers are involved in this. Sad reality."

Another user called on authorities, stating, “@blrcitypolice requesting you to please take stringent action, or else this will create fear in the public, and they will start doing it again.”

The viral video serves as a reminder of how dashcams can offer protection against false claims and help expose fraudulent activity on the roads.

