Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru man pretends to be hit by car in staged accident, caught on dash cam. Watch

ByAnagha Deshpande
Jan 30, 2025 11:10 AM IST

In the video, the man steps in front of the car and falls to the ground, trying to make it appear as though he was struck.

A man in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area was caught on a car’s dashcam faking an accident by deliberately lying in front of a moving vehicle. The dash cam footage quickly went viral, highlighting the importance of dashcams in protecting drivers from fraudulent claims.

The video, shared on the Instagram account 'safecars_india,' has garnered 2.9 million views and over 70,000 likes.(Instagram/safecars_india)
The video, shared on the Instagram account 'safecars_india,' has garnered 2.9 million views and over 70,000 likes.(Instagram/safecars_india)

In the video, the man steps in front of the car and falls to the ground, trying to make it appear as though he was struck. A woman in the background reveals that the incident was staged, while the driver points out that everything was captured on the dashcam. Two bikers arrive shortly after, seemingly as witnesses to the fake accident.

(Also Read: Bengaluru unveils Traffic Police Museum and Experience Centre to boost road safety awareness)

Watch the video here:

The video, shared on the Instagram account 'safecars_india,' has garnered 2.9 million views and over 70,000 likes in just one day. The post urged car owners to install dashcams and called for strong police action against such scams. "Location: Whitefield, Bengaluru. The police must act on these frauds," the caption read.

How did Instagram users react?

The incident sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users questioning the role of the police and suggesting potential involvement in such scams.

One user remarked, "India has no legal consequences. We must invest in legal infrastructure if we want our kids to live in a better place than what we inherited."

They went on to say, "This is why Bengaluru city is going in the worst direction. Adding into that, even local police officers and auto-rickshaw drivers are involved in this. Sad reality."

Another user called on authorities, stating, “@blrcitypolice requesting you to please take stringent action, or else this will create fear in the public, and they will start doing it again.”

The viral video serves as a reminder of how dashcams can offer protection against false claims and help expose fraudulent activity on the roads.

(Also Read: In a first, Bengaluru woman loses 2 lakh after pressing ‘1’ on fake IVR call: Report)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On