Bengaluru unveils Traffic Police Museum and Experience Centre to boost road safety awareness

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara inaugurated the Traffic Police Museum and Experience Centre at the Traffic Management Centre in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Exhibits at the museum include vintage traffic equipment, uniforms, historic photographs, and documents, as well as interactive displays that teach traffic safety.(X/@blrcitytraffic)

The museum, dedicated to the history and evolution of traffic management, aims to raise awareness about road safety and educate citizens about traffic rules, news agency PTI reported.

Exhibits at the museum include vintage traffic equipment, uniforms, historic photographs, and documents, as well as interactive displays that teach traffic safety. It is designed to be a valuable resource for students, researchers, traffic professionals, and enthusiasts. The Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that the museum's goal is to inspire appreciation for the hard work of traffic police personnel while promoting road safety.

(Also Read: Bengaluru airport to halt flight operations for Aero India 2025 from Feb 5: Report)

Experience Centre

In addition to the museum, the newly launched Experience Centre offers a state-of-the-art interactive learning environment. It features simulated traffic scenarios, quizzes, and games focused on road safety.

The centre also includes a real-time digital model of Bengaluru's traffic, providing an engaging platform for hands-on learning. The facility will host educational programmes for schools and colleges, along with workshops on traffic management.

The event also saw the launch of the ASTraM Mobile app, designed to be a comprehensive tool for commuters. The app offers real-time traffic updates, as well as features for accident reporting, violation reporting, and payment of traffic fines.

Additionally, a Coffee Table Book documenting the history of Bengaluru Traffic Police was launched, with an e-version available on the BTP website (btp.karnataka.gov.in).

The initiatives aim to strengthen road safety education and improve traffic management in the city, making it safer for all commuters.

(Also Read: In a first, Bengaluru woman loses ₹2 lakh after pressing ‘1’ on fake IVR call: Report)