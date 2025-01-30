Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru unveils Traffic Police Museum and Experience Centre to boost road safety awareness

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2025 10:09 AM IST

The Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that the museum's goal is to inspire appreciation for the hard work of traffic police personnel while promoting road safety.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara inaugurated the Traffic Police Museum and Experience Centre at the Traffic Management Centre in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Exhibits at the museum include vintage traffic equipment, uniforms, historic photographs, and documents, as well as interactive displays that teach traffic safety.(X/@blrcitytraffic)
Exhibits at the museum include vintage traffic equipment, uniforms, historic photographs, and documents, as well as interactive displays that teach traffic safety.(X/@blrcitytraffic)

The museum, dedicated to the history and evolution of traffic management, aims to raise awareness about road safety and educate citizens about traffic rules, news agency PTI reported.

Exhibits at the museum include vintage traffic equipment, uniforms, historic photographs, and documents, as well as interactive displays that teach traffic safety. It is designed to be a valuable resource for students, researchers, traffic professionals, and enthusiasts. The Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that the museum's goal is to inspire appreciation for the hard work of traffic police personnel while promoting road safety.

(Also Read: Bengaluru airport to halt flight operations for Aero India 2025 from Feb 5: Report)

Experience Centre

In addition to the museum, the newly launched Experience Centre offers a state-of-the-art interactive learning environment. It features simulated traffic scenarios, quizzes, and games focused on road safety.

The centre also includes a real-time digital model of Bengaluru's traffic, providing an engaging platform for hands-on learning. The facility will host educational programmes for schools and colleges, along with workshops on traffic management.

The event also saw the launch of the ASTraM Mobile app, designed to be a comprehensive tool for commuters. The app offers real-time traffic updates, as well as features for accident reporting, violation reporting, and payment of traffic fines.

Additionally, a Coffee Table Book documenting the history of Bengaluru Traffic Police was launched, with an e-version available on the BTP website (btp.karnataka.gov.in).

The initiatives aim to strengthen road safety education and improve traffic management in the city, making it safer for all commuters.

(Also Read: In a first, Bengaluru woman loses 2 lakh after pressing ‘1’ on fake IVR call: Report)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On