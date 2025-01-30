Bengaluru airport to halt flight operations for Aero India 2025 from Feb 5: Report

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is set to undergo temporary operational changes ahead of the highly anticipated Aero India 2025 Air Show, scheduled to take place at the Yelahanka Air Base. The restrictions will primarily affect midday and afternoon flight operations.

To ensure the safety of air traffic and prevent interference with the event's aircraft movements, certain flight schedules will be altered from February 5 to February 14, India Today reported.

Flight schedules

The restrictions will primarily affect midday and afternoon flight operations. Between February 5 and 8, there will be no flights between 9 am and 12 pm, as well as 2 pm to 5 pm. For February 9, flights will be suspended only from 9 am to 12 pm. A similar pause will be observed on February 10, with an additional halt from 2 pm to 4 pm, the report added.

On February 11 and 12, the shutdown will extend from 12 pm to 3 pm. For the last two days of the event, February 13 and 14, flight operations will again be paused during the earlier slots of 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

The airport authorities have urged all travelers to stay updated on their flight statuses and reach out to airlines for the latest schedule information. In light of these restrictions, passengers are encouraged to plan their trips well in advance to minimize inconvenience during this busy period.

India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India will showcase the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, equipment and new-age avionics.

The event will include both air displays and static exhibitions of a large array of military platforms from the aerospace sector, the defence ministry said.

The five-day event will feature a 'Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' round-table and a large exhibition comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

The first three days of the event will be business days, while February 13 and 14 have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show.

