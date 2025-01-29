Bengaluru metro fare hike put on hold following central government's directive, BJP MP calls it ‘big win’

In a significant move, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to defer the proposed fare hike, which was initially scheduled to take effect from February 1. The planned revision, which aimed to increase metro fares by 45%, has been temporarily halted following instructions from the central government. Bengaluru metro fare hike halted after central govt;s order. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

Big win for PM Modi govt: Bengaluru Central MP

BJP MP PC Mohan announced the development on social media platform X, stating that the Modi government had directed BMRCL to provide a detailed report before moving forward with any price changes. "The proposed 45% fare hike by BMRCL, set for February 1, has been put on hold. The central government has asked for a comprehensive report before making any decision," he wrote. He further described the move as a "big win" for Bengaluru commuters, highlighting the importance of transparency, accountability, and fair pricing in public transport.

Earlier, BMRCL had given the green light to increase metro ticket prices by 40-45%. The detailed fare structure was expected to be announced soon, with the hike primarily affecting long-distance travelers while the base fare remained largely unchanged. The current metro fares in Bengaluru range between ₹10 and ₹60, and under the proposed revision, the maximum fare could have gone up to ₹85.

BMRCL, which generates approximately ₹2 crore in daily revenue from metro operations, had projected an additional income of around ₹80 lakh or more from the fare hike, depending on passenger numbers. The proposal was put forth by the Fare Fixation Committee, chaired by retired Madras High Court judge Justice R. Tharani. The panel also included Satyendra Pal Singh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and E.V. Ramana Reddy, former Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka. The committee had conducted an extensive review of metro fare structures in India and abroad before submitting its recommendations to the state government.

The last fare revision for Bengaluru Metro was implemented in June 2017. With the proposed hike now on hold, commuters can expect further discussions and clarity on metro ticket pricing in the coming weeks.