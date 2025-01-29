Menu Explore
Speeding SUV crashes into multiple vehicles in Bengaluru’s KR Puram, dashcam footage goes Viral

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2025 01:57 PM IST

The footage, shared by a social media handle named Third Eye, shows the SUV veering uncontrollably, crashing into several vehicles.

A shocking incident in Bengaluru’s KR Puram area has raised serious road safety concerns after a speeding car lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles. The terrifying moment was captured on a dashcam and has since gone viral on social media.

Some speculated that a "throttle surge" could have led to the loss of control.
Some speculated that a "throttle surge" could have led to the loss of control.

Also Read - Passenger opens emergency exit on Jodhpur -Bengaluru IndiGo flight before takeoff, arrested: Report

Take a look at the video here

The footage, shared by a social media handle named Third Eye, shows the SUV veering uncontrollably, crashing into several vehicles before colliding with a road divider. Thankfully, as there were no two-wheelers in its direct path, a major tragedy was averted.

The video has left social media users stunned, sparking debates about the possible causes of the accident. Some speculated that a "throttle surge" could have led to the loss of control. One user shared a personal experience, writing, "I once had a throttle surge in my manual transmission car due to rodent damage to electrical wires. I managed to control it by quickly shifting to neutral and braking."

Others suggested driver error, pointing out that the person behind the wheel may have panicked and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. "Possibly a new driver or someone fatigued who accidentally hit the accelerator," one user commented.

Also Read - Air India Express flight headed to Vizag returns to Bengaluru after technical snag: Report

Another discussion thread took a different turn, with users debating insurance policies. A user suggested, "Insurance rates should be increased for Mahindra vehicles, and the government should allow third-party insurance rates to be adjusted based on the vehicle’s model and color."

This incident is reminiscent of a similar crash in Bengaluru’s Hebbal area, where a bus lost control and plowed into several bikes and cars. CCTV footage from inside the bus showed the vehicle picking up speed before ramming into at least six other vehicles. One person suffered serious injuries in that accident.

