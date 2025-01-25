Air India Express flight headed to Vizag returns to Bengaluru after technical snag: Report

An Air India Express flight en route from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam was forced to return to the Bengaluru airport on Saturday due to a technical problem, according to airport officials. A Vizag-bound Air India flight faced technical issue and landed back in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Also Read - Karnataka implemented first-of-its-kind experiment with Panchayat Raj fellowship programme: Priyank Kharge

According to news agency PTI, the flight departed at 10 am, circled the skies over Bengaluru before heading back to its departure point. Airport authorities confirmed that the return was precautionary and clarified that it was not classified as an emergency landing.

"The flight returned due to technical issues, but there was no emergency landing," an official stated. As of now, the airline has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Earlier this month, a Singapore-bound Air India flight was forced to return to Chennai after the pilots detected a technical issue mid-air, according to airport officials and airline representatives.

Also Read - Karnataka ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ invitees left stranded at Delhi airport ahead of Republic Day celebrations: Report

The flight, AI 346, carrying approximately 170 passengers, safely returned to Chennai after the pilots alerted airport authorities about the suspected technical problem. The aircraft landed without incident, and all passengers and crew disembarked safely, officials said.

An Air India spokesperson stated that the return was a precautionary measure to address the technical snag. "The aircraft landed safely for necessary checks. All passengers and crew were unharmed," the official added.

The airline promptly arranged alternative travel plans to ensure passengers could continue their journey to Singapore from Chennai without significant delays.