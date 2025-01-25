Karnataka ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ invitees left stranded at Delhi airport ahead of Republic Day celebrations: Report

Five individuals from Karnataka, invited to New Delhi for the Republic Day parade in recognition of their efforts under the Jal Jeevan Mission, were left stranded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after Karnataka Bhavan declined to provide them official accommodation. The group, part of 178 gram panchayat members honored for their contributions to improving rural water supply, endured a four-hour wait at the airport before arranging private accommodation, The Indian Express reported. The invitees from Karnataka were scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu as part of the Republic Day celebrations. (Pic for representation)

The invitees, Shivamma from Koppal, Keshava Kotian from Udupi, Sridhar Patil from Kalaburagi, Ananthamma from Chitradurga, and Virappa Ramappa from Bagalkote, were selected for their exemplary work in ensuring safe and sustainable water supply in rural areas. They were scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

However, upon arriving in Delhi with their families, they discovered that the accommodation supposedly arranged at Karnataka Bhavan had not been confirmed. Speaking to the publication, one of the members said, "The government had assured us of accommodation at Karnataka Bhavan 15 days ago, which is why we agreed to travel to Delhi. But when we landed on Friday night, we were informed that no rooms were available. We were left stranded on the footpath outside the airport in harsh weather conditions."

Karnataka Bhavan officials denied any prior information about the bookings, adding to the confusion. Meanwhile, Sadananda, the nodal officer from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in Karnataka, stated he was unaware of the incident. He assured that private hotel accommodations would be arranged for the group promptly.

This incident has raised concerns over the lack of coordination and proper arrangements for the honored guests, who were invited to the national capital to celebrate their achievements.