Bengaluru's HAL airport to be revamped for civilian operations, AAI approves masterplan: Report

Bengaluru’s HAL airport, which served as the city's primary air traffic hub until 2008, is gearing up for a significant upgrade, reported The Indian Express. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman has reportedly approved a master plan aimed at revitalising the facility that can cater for passengers. Since 2008, Bengaluru Air passengers have been using Kempegowda International Airport, which is located in Devanahalli. Under the concession agreement signed in 2004, Bengaluru's HAL Airport is slated to reopen for civilian operations

Also Read - Karnataka is committed to fostering innovation-driven growth across Industries: Minister MB Patil

According to the report, the HAL airport handles about 12 small aircraft daily, including those used by defence forces, VIPs, and private entities. Its single runway, spanning 3,306 meters in length and 61 meters in width, remains operational 24/7 and offers 30 aircraft parking spots.

The newly approved plan will accommodate up to 40 lakh passengers annually by 2047. During peak hours, the airport can manage around 2,500 passengers. Before halting commercial operations in 2008, HAL Airport handled over 10 lakh flyers during the 2007-08 fiscal year. Apart from that, a six-story multi-level car parking structure with a capacity for 500 vehicles will be constructed, and a two-lane road in front of the terminal will also be widened into four lanes to enhance accessibility and traffic flow.

Also Read - 'Hyderabad is way better than…': KTR responds after comparing his city with Bengaluru, sparks debate

Though the airport’s runway will remain unchanged, its exclusivity agreement with Bangalore International Airport Limited, which prevents other airports within a 150-km radius, will expire on May 24, 2033. Under the concession agreement signed in 2004, HAL Airport is slated to reopen for civilian operations, effectively becoming Bengaluru’s second airport.

Given the city’s rapid expansion, the demand for an additional airport will persist. “The revamped HAL Airport could also serve as a vital hub for Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAAN) operations to nearby cities,” a senior officer told the publication.