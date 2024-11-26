Karnataka is committed to fostering innovation-driven growth across Industries: Minister MB Patil

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil concluded a series of impactful meetings with industry leaders on Monday during his visit to Chennai. Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)

These discussions aimed to explore investment opportunities, foster strategic partnerships, and strengthen Karnataka's position as a hub for innovation-driven industries.

Key industry participants included senior representatives from companies such as Swelect, Visteon, MacDermid Alpha, Syrma SGS, Salcomp, Amphenol, Nokia, Tube Investments of India Limited, EID Parry, TAFE, Rane Group, Sanmar Group, Ashok Leyland, and Wheels India Limited, according to an official release.

The meetings focused on attracting investment and expansion opportunities in Karnataka while inviting participation in the upcoming Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors' Meet.

Leaders from the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector highlighted the need to create a robust ecosystem in Karnataka, particularly in PCB manufacturing and display technologies. The government showcased the ongoing development of the Kochenahalli ESDM cluster in Mysuru as an ideal location for such investments. Discussions also covered skill development initiatives tailored to the sector's rapid growth, the release stated.

Discussions with Ashok Leyland centred on investments in EV manufacturing, including battery production and alternative fuel research and development. Karnataka's EV-friendly policies and infrastructure support were emphasised as key enablers for the company's ambitious growth plans.

Companies such as TAFE and the Sanmar Group stressed the importance of innovation-driven collaboration in the automotive and aerospace sectors. The government proposed strategic locations such as Dharwad and Adhinarayanahosahalli for expansion, citing logistical and operational advantages, the release noted.

Several leaders underscored the need to create conducive environments for talent retention. Suggestions included developing industrial townships equipped with robust social amenities like schools and hospitals to attract and sustain a skilled workforce.

The meetings reaffirmed Karnataka's commitment to providing customised support to industries, including assistance with ideation, approvals, and infrastructure readiness. Companies such as Rane Group and Wheels India expressed strong interest in expanding their operations in Karnataka, with Rane proposing a substantial investment of over Rs1,000 crore, the release added.

Selvakumar S, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries, were also present during the discussions.