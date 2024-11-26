Karnataka: ‘13 JDS MLAs are unhappy with party leadership after Channapatna result,’ says CM Ibrahim

Former union minister CM Ibrahim met senior JDS leader GT Devegowda at his residence on Monday and held crucial discussions on the future of the party. Ibrahim said that at least 13 MLAs in the JDS are unhappy with HD Kumaraswamy’s leadership after party’s loss at Channapatna by-election. CM Ibrahim said that at least 13 MLAs in the JDS are unhappy with HD Kumaraswamy’s leadership after party’s loss at Channapatna by-election. (ANI)

Speaking to reporters after meeting GT Devegowda, CM Ibrahim, who was removed as JDS state chief, said, “The JDS as a party has become a family company. They did not allow GT Devegowda to campaign for Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna. The leadership is the only reason for the party’s downfall in the Old Mysuru area. At least 13 MLAs in the party are unhappy with JDS's top leadership.”

CM Ibrahim also said that he will soon meet former Prime Minister HD Devegowda and inform him about his future course of action. “I have plans to travel across the state and meet several political parties. The JDS has joined the BJP, and there is a need for a new regional party in the state. I will decide to launch a new political party in the future,” CM Ibrahim added.

In 2023, after facing a setback in the Karnataka assembly elections, HD Devegowda dissolved the state working committee and appointed his son, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, as the ad-hoc president of the party's state unit. Ibrahim was distanced from the party from then as he is always against forming an alliance with the BJP.

In Channapatna, Nikhil Kumaraswamy faced a defeat against Congress’ CP Yogeshwara in the recent byelection. Many JDS leaders are reportedly unhappy with Kumaraswamy’s decision to field his son against CP Yogeshwara in Channapatna. This is the third defeat to Nikhil in the electoral battle, as he lost in both general and assembly elections in the past.