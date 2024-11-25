Menu Explore
Bengaluru's annual Kadlekai Parishe begins. What is this groundnut fair all about?

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 25, 2024 07:54 PM IST

Every year, the streets opposite the iconic Bull Temple in Basavanagudi come alive with the vibrant Kadlekai Parishe, Bengaluru's celebrated groundnut fair.

Bengaluru’s popular ‘Kadlekai Parishe,’ the ground fair has begun on a grand note in the city's Basavangudi area. The organisers decided to go plastic-free this year at the annual fest and the government announced that sellers do not have to pay any fee to contractors to sell their stock.  

Kadlekai Parishe begins in Bengaluru. (File photo)(Twitter/rajeevgowda)
Kadlekai Parishe begins in Bengaluru. (File photo)(Twitter/rajeevgowda)

What is Kadlekai Parishe?

 Every year, the streets opposite the iconic Bull Temple in Basavanagudi come alive with the vibrant Kadlekai Parishe, Bengaluru's celebrated groundnut fair. Farmers from across Karnataka and even neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh gather to sell their freshly harvested groundnuts, creating a bustling marketplace. The event attracts thousands of Bengalureans who flock to relish the fresh produce and soak in the cultural festivities. 

While the fair is traditionally a one-day affair, it often extends until farmers sell off their entire stock, offering visitors a chance to witness and participate in this unique cultural exchange. 

The origins of Kadlekai Parishe trace back to a fascinating legend. Centuries ago, farmers in villages like Sunkenahalli, Mavalli, Dasarahalli, and Hosakerehalli faced severe losses when a bull repeatedly destroyed their groundnut crops. To prevent further devastation, Bengaluru's founder, Kempegowda, built the grand Basava (Nandi) Temple in Basavanagudi. Farmers began offering their first harvest at the temple as a mark of gratitude and protection. This tradition continues to this day, with the fair held annually on the last Monday of the sacred Karthika Masa. 

Kadlekai Parishe is more than just a fair—it’s a cultural hotspot. The picturesque sight of groundnut sacks neatly arranged along the streets of Basavanagudi has made it a favorite destination for photographers. The vibrant colors, bustling crowds, and historical backdrop create a perfect canvas for capturing the essence of Bengaluru’s traditions. 

For residents and visitors alike, Kadlekai Parishe remains a cherished reminder of the city’s cultural roots, blending history, faith, and community spirit. 4o  

