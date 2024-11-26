'Hyderabad is way better than…': KTR responds after comparing his city with Bengaluru, sparks debate

The constant comparison between two south Indian cities—Hyderabad and Bengaluru—always lights up a debate on social media, with users giving their two cents on these capital cities. However, on Tuesday, former Telangana minister and BRS working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Ramarao (KTR) said that Hyderabad was ahead of many Indian cities when the city was called ‘New Bengaluru.’ KTR said that Hyderabad would soon become a global metropolis, when the city was compared with Bengaluru. (X/@KTRBRS)

Here is the X post

In an X post, a user called Venkatesh Gupta shared pictures of Hyderabad’s IT corridor and wrote, “Hyderabad is the new Bangalore.”

After the X post went viral and people were divided on their take, KTR said that Hyderabad would soon become a global metropolis. KTR wrote, “Sorry to disagree, but Hyderabad is way better than any other Indian city. Mark my words, it will truly become a Global Metropolis.”

However, people discussed the pros and cons of living in two capital cities that have become hotspots for significant global investments and also facing infrastructural issues. A user named Mahesh wrote, “Hyderabad stands out as far better than Bangalore regarding infrastructure, talent availability, friendly people, diverse cuisine, a thriving film industry, and a truly cosmopolitan vibe. Most importantly, Hyderabad welcomes everyone without insisting or pressuring them to learn the local language. While Bangalore may have had the first-mover advantage in the IT industry, Hyderabad is well-positioned to surpass it shortly.”

Another person said that both the cities have terrible infrastructure for their residents. He wrote, “In terms of people yes, one of the best. In terms of infra, nowhere great. Watch it when it rains even 3cm, water everywhere, leaking drainage, no pedestrian space andone ORR, few tall buildings, immediately label as best.”

The capital cities of Karnataka and Hyderabad have been competing in many terms for a while but, however, Bengaluru is ahead in majority of the terms statistically.