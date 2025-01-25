‘Bengaluru needs three operational airports like New York and Paris': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru South MP and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya has called for the operation of three airports in tech capital, a move aimed at positioning the city as a global hub on par with international destinations like New York, Paris, and London. Speaking at a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting in New Delhi, Surya urged the government to reopen Bengaluru's HAL Airport for civil aviation alongside efforts to identify a location for a second international airport, The New Indian Express reported. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya proposed three international airports for Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru's HAL airport to be revamped for civilian operations, AAI approves masterplan: Report

Need 3 airports for Bengaluru: Tejasvi Surya

The PAC, which consists of select Members of Parliament, is tasked with auditing the revenue and expenditure of the Central government. Addressing the committee, Surya said, "Having three operational airports would significantly benefit Bengaluru. Leading global cities have multiple airports to handle the growing passenger traffic."

The HAL Airport, situated in the heart of Bengaluru, previously served civil operations until the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Devanahalli became operational in 2008. Recently, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) approved a master plan to revitalize the facility to meet the city's growing aviation needs.

Currently, HAL Airport manages around 12 small aircraft daily, catering to defense forces, VIPs, and private flights. The airport features a single runway measuring 3,306 meters in length and 61 meters in width, which operates round the clock and provides parking for 30 aircraft.

Also Read - Bengaluru's Cubbon Park to open for traffic on alternate Saturday evenings: Report

The proposed plan aims to enhance HAL Airport’s capacity, enabling it to accommodate up to 40 lakh passengers annually by 2047. During peak hours, it will be equipped to handle around 2,500 passengers. Prior to ceasing commercial operations in 2008, HAL Airport served over 10 lakh passengers during the 2007-08 fiscal year.

In addition to passenger capacity upgrades, the plan includes the construction of a six-story multi-level parking facility for 500 vehicles and the widening of the existing two-lane road in front of the terminal into a four-lane route to improve accessibility and traffic flow.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has announced plans for a second international airport in Bengaluru, with the location yet to be finalized. This development, coupled with the HAL Airport’s revitalization, is expected to strengthen Bengaluru's infrastructure and boost its connectivity on a global scale.