Bengaluru's Cubbon Park to open for traffic on alternate Saturday evenings: Report

The Karnataka government has updated traffic regulations for Cubbon Park in Bengaluru, allowing vehicle movement during evening hours on alternate Saturdays for a trial period of three months. Until now, traffic was prohibited inside the park on second and fourth Saturdays, designated public holidays.(HT_PRINT)

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh on Thursday, The Hindu reported.

Until now, traffic was prohibited inside the park on second and fourth Saturdays, designated public holidays. Under the revised rules, vehicles will be allowed entry between 7 pm and 10 pm on these days. The existing arrangement of permitting vehicles on first and third Saturdays remains unchanged.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) had initially pushed for unrestricted access to the park on weekends and holidays to alleviate congestion in the Central Business District (CBD). However, environmentalists and frequent park visitors opposed this proposal, arguing that vehicular movement would harm the park’s environment, the report added.

Public dissent had gained momentum through an online campaign titled ‘Pradakshiney Haaki’, which urged authorities to maintain Cubbon Park as a traffic-free zone on holidays and weekends.

Despite the trial basis of this measure, park regulars and conservationists have expressed disappointment, the report added. Many have vowed to continue advocating for completely traffic-free weekends to protect the park’s natural environment.

153 acre Cubbon Park like space in Yelahanka

To restore Bengaluru’s ‘Garden City’ crown, Karnataka government decided to develop Cubbon-park like eco space in North Bengaluru. The new park that is going to come up in Yelahanka will increase the city's reducing lung spaces.

Speaking at an event, Karnataka Forest minister Eshwar Khandre said, “There is a 153-acre land in North Bengaluru which was under Karnataka Forest Development Corporation (KFDC). The forest department will turn it into a park that is similar to Cubbon Park. Bengaluru will get a new lung space for its people.”