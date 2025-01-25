Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru's Cubbon Park to open for traffic on alternate Saturday evenings: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2025 02:22 PM IST

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh on Thursday.

The Karnataka government has updated traffic regulations for Cubbon Park in Bengaluru, allowing vehicle movement during evening hours on alternate Saturdays for a trial period of three months.

Until now, traffic was prohibited inside the park on second and fourth Saturdays, designated public holidays.(HT_PRINT)
Until now, traffic was prohibited inside the park on second and fourth Saturdays, designated public holidays.(HT_PRINT)

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh on Thursday, The Hindu reported.

Until now, traffic was prohibited inside the park on second and fourth Saturdays, designated public holidays. Under the revised rules, vehicles will be allowed entry between 7 pm and 10 pm on these days. The existing arrangement of permitting vehicles on first and third Saturdays remains unchanged.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man, 33, dies after participating in clinical trial, family blames side effects: Report)

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) had initially pushed for unrestricted access to the park on weekends and holidays to alleviate congestion in the Central Business District (CBD). However, environmentalists and frequent park visitors opposed this proposal, arguing that vehicular movement would harm the park’s environment, the report added.

Public dissent had gained momentum through an online campaign titled ‘Pradakshiney Haaki’, which urged authorities to maintain Cubbon Park as a traffic-free zone on holidays and weekends.

Despite the trial basis of this measure, park regulars and conservationists have expressed disappointment, the report added. Many have vowed to continue advocating for completely traffic-free weekends to protect the park’s natural environment.

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie proposes idea for meetings in traffic, internet loves it)

153 acre Cubbon Park like space in Yelahanka

To restore Bengaluru’s ‘Garden City’ crown, Karnataka government decided to develop Cubbon-park like eco space in North Bengaluru. The new park that is going to come up in Yelahanka will increase the city's reducing lung spaces.

Speaking at an event, Karnataka Forest minister Eshwar Khandre said, “There is a 153-acre land in North Bengaluru which was under Karnataka Forest Development Corporation (KFDC). The forest department will turn it into a park that is similar to Cubbon Park. Bengaluru will get a new lung space for its people.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On