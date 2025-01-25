Menu Explore
Bengaluru man, 33, dies after participating in clinical trial, family blames side effects: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2025 11:17 AM IST

According to his brother Revanasiddappa, who works as a driver, Nagesh had no prior health issues before participating in the trial.

A 33-year-old man, who had been involved in a clinical trial conducted by Syngene International, was found dead at his brother’s home in Jalahalli on Wednesday morning.

The Jalahalli Police have initiated an investigation, registering a case of unnatural death. (Representational Image)(Reuters Photo)
The Jalahalli Police have initiated an investigation, registering a case of unnatural death. (Representational Image)(Reuters Photo)

His brother, claims that Nagesh Veeranna’s death was a result of the side effects from the medicines administered during the trial, The Hindu reported.

According to his brother Revanasiddappa, who works as a driver, Nagesh had no prior health issues before participating in the trial. In December 2024, Nagesh was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital after experiencing complications. Revanasiddappa alleged that the company had contacted him, asking him to rush to the hospital at the time, the report added.

(Also Read: ‘Strangled with dupatta, hit with boulder’: Bengaluru house help found raped, killed in lakebed)

The complaint further states that Nagesh had developed severe stomach pain after taking the trial medication, including tablets and injections.

On Tuesday night, the two brothers had dinner and went to bed as usual. However, when Revanasiddappa attempted to wake Nagesh on Wednesday morning, he was unresponsive. He immediately contacted the doctor from the R&D firm, who instructed him to take Nagesh to the same hospital where he had been treated earlier. Upon arrival, doctors declared Nagesh dead.

The Jalahalli Police have initiated an investigation, registering a case of unnatural death, and are probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Response from Syngene International

In a statement, Syngene International expressed condolences to the family and stated, “An individual who participated in one of our pharmacokinetic studies in early December passed away suddenly at his residence due to a medical event. We are adhering to all clinical trial protocols and have reported the incident to the relevant authorities. Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and we are providing full support to both the family and the investigating authorities.”

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie proposes idea for meetings in traffic, internet loves it)

