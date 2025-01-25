Bengaluru techie proposes idea for meetings in traffic, internet loves it

In a humorous take on Bengaluru’s infamous traffic, a techie proposed the idea of holding meetings while stuck in traffic. Sharing the idea on X (formerly Twitter), he posted an image that quickly went viral. A small luggage truck carrying office rolling chairs, with one man sitting on a chair among them.(X/@Adarsh_Web3)

The image posted by Adarsh, showed a small luggage truck carrying office rolling chairs, with one man sitting on a chair among them. The arrangement gave the appearance of a makeshift conference room on wheels.

Check out the post here:

How did X users react?

The post quickly sparked a flood of reactions from X users, with many sharing their thoughts on the unconventional idea. One user joked, “I’m loving the idea. It will be both productive and entertaining, but people might keep looking around instead of focusing.” Another user noted, “If this happens, nobody will be late for the meeting!”

A few took a more entrepreneurial view, suggesting the concept could even be turned into a profitable business. “We could make a profitable business from this, but need to think about it,” one user commented.

The post also prompted some playful remarks, especially about the recent discussions around work culture in India by Infosys founder Narayan Murty. “What if Narayana Murthy sees this?” one user quipped, referring to the Infosys co-founder who recently advocated for a 70-hour work week. Another user humorously speculated, “The day isn’t far when Murthy will put a GPS chip tracking employees if they go to a place of enjoyment.”

According to the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index, Bengaluru has been ranked as the world's third slowest city, trailing only behind Barranquilla and Kolkata. The Dutch location technology firm, TomTom, annually evaluates traffic conditions in major cities worldwide, and this year’s report has placed Bengaluru among the worst for traffic flow.