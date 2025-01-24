‘No business like school business’: Bengaluru parents outraged by 2.1 lakh fees for 3rd standard

Bengaluru parents have expressed outrage over skyrocketing school fees after a viral social media post highlighted a fee structure of ₹2.1 lakh for a third-standard student. The post, shared by the Voice of Parents Association, showcased a breakdown of the fees.(X/@VoiceOfParents2)

The post, shared by the Voice of Parents Association, showcased a breakdown of the fees, including ₹1.9 lakh for tuition, ₹9,000 for annual fees, and ₹11,449 under “imprest.”

The accompanying caption read, ₹2.1 lakh fees for 3rd standard in Bengaluru. No amount of inflation can justify this. The government regulates engineering college fees but avoids the topic of school fees. There's no business like school business.”

The Voice of Parents Association stands firmly against the profiteering and commercialisation of education by private schools. While schools have the constitutional right to establish and manage institutions under Articles 29, 30, and 19(1)(g), the association emphasizes that these rights do not allow mismanagement or excessive profiteering.

They argue that the government must implement strong, loophole-free regulations and appoint fee determination committees to ensure fair practices. The association also highlights that many schools resist regulation and exploit weak enforcement through corruption, further stressing the urgent need for transparent and effective oversight in the education sector.

How did X users react to the post?

The post has reignited the debate over the commercialisation of education, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views.

One user commented, "Running a school with good infrastructure is expensive. Capping fees could have adverse outcomes. The best solution is opening quality government schools."

Another user pointed out the need for a systemic shift, stating, "When the privileged choose government schools, their infrastructure will automatically improve. It’s the government's job to ensure free and quality education for all."

Some users highlighted the role of premium international curricula in driving up fees. "Many schools in Whitefield and Sarjapur charge similar fees, citing Cambridge/IB curriculums and smaller class sizes," a user noted.

Others argued that the market demand is partly to blame. "Parents willing to pay such fees create this market, enabling schools to charge exorbitantly," wrote a commenter.

