'Bengaluru is closed for north India and...': Social media post goes viral, sparks debate

A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) stating "Bengaluru is closed for north India and neighbouring states who don't want to learn Kannada" has sparked a heated debate, reigniting the ongoing local language controversy in the city. The post has garnered significant attention, garnering over 50,000 views, 100 reshares, and 1,000 likes.(X/@Paarmatma)

The message, which suggests that people who don’t respect the local language and culture should avoid Bengaluru.

Read the full post here:

The post by Babruvahana (@Paarmatma), has garnered significant attention, garnering over 50,000 views, 100 reshares, and 1,000 likes.

How dis X users react?

The post, which calls for respecting the regional language, Kannada, and its culture, has divided opinions online. One user agreed with the sentiment, proposing that the government should mandate the learning of Kannada before allowing immigrants to settle in Bengaluru. However, they cautioned against taking matters into their own hands, stressing that “mob justice is never a good solution.”

Another commenter voiced strong opinions, suggesting that Kannada should be the sole language used in Karnataka, while restricting all other languages, including English. They reasoned that if the use of English is contested, the same principle should apply to other non-local languages. "Consider this thoughtfully and not out of animosity," they added.

However, the post was also met with sarcasm from some users, with one remarking that the message might make Britishers smile, referencing India's colonial past. "Someone just posted a message in English saying one region of India is closed to people from other regions of India who don't want to learn Kannada," the user commented.

