Karnataka's icon Dr Rajkumar's songs heard in a Chinese supermarket, video goes viral. Watch

A video of Dr. Rajkumar’s iconic songs playing in a supermarket in China has taken social media by storm. The video has garnered over 17,000 views and is being reshared widely.(X/ @PraveenPRK17)

Shared by Praveen R on X (formerly Twitter), the video has garnered over 17,000 views and is being shared widely. The song featured in the video is ‘Navaduva Nudiye’, a celebrated track from the iconic Kannada movie ‘Gandhada Gudi’. Known for its deep cultural resonance, the song is a tribute to Kannada pride and remains a favorite among fans of Dr Rajkumar.

The video has sparked pride among followers of Dr Rajkumar, who remains a cultural icon of Karnataka.

Watch the video here:

How did X users react?

Social media users expressed their admiration towards the Kannada icon's song. One user commented, "Wow, China always liked our simplicity. Hope to hear more Annavru.” Another added, "GOAT for a reason; his songs suit every situation."

Dr. Rajkumar, fondly known as Annavru in Karnataka, was a legendary actor, singer, and cultural icon of the state. Born on April 24, 1929, as Singanalluru Puttaswamaiah Muthuraj, he became the face of Kannada cinema, starring in over 200 films during a career spanning five decades.

Known for his versatility, he seamlessly portrayed roles ranging from mythological characters to socially relevant figures. A Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, Dr Rajkumar was also an accomplished singer, whose devotional songs continue to inspire millions.

