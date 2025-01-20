Karnataka drivers made to hear their own honking as punishment, video goes viral, traffic police earn praise

Videos of Karnataka Traffic Police addressing unruly drivers with loud, shrill air horns have gone viral on social media. The move, which has captured public attention, has earned widespread praise from social media users.(X/@vijeshetty)

The footage shows police officers instructing drivers with excessively noisy horns to listen to their own honking at full volume, making them experience the disturbance they create for others on the road.

How did X users react?

X (formerly Twitter) users reacted, calling the tactic a much-needed lesson for drivers who frequently use shrill horns, especially in situations where it is unnecessary.

One user commented, “This is how you teach unruly drivers using shrill/air horns a lesson—by subjecting them to their own medicine. Great job by Traffic Police! Now, how about the same for those blinding high beam headlight users?"

Others applauded the police for taking action, with one user stating, “What a way to teach a lesson! This is what is really needed here, otherwise the public will never fall in line. Good job by this Police officer, which needs to be replicated across the country.”

However, not all reactions were in favor of policing the drivers directly. Some users argued that the issue lies deeper than just ticketing individuals. One user proposed, “Policing will never solve the issue. We need to get to the source of the problem. Either we fine and ban the manufacturers of such horns or fine the institutions and the transport authorities, not just the driver. Stringent measures are needed, not just policing every vehicle."

There were also calls for a broader crackdown, with one comment noting, “Great move by police! People stand at signals and start honking! There are two problems—unscientific horns and unnecessary honking! Not just buses, but all vehicles need to be included in this. Reducing noise pollution must not be a one-time exercise until this nonsense stops.”

