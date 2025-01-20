KSRTC bus overturns on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, more than 25 injured, two critical: Report

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus traveling on the old Mysuru-Bengaluru highway overturned on Monday, after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The incident occurred near Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk, leaving over 25 passengers injured.(Special Arrangement)

According to Times Now, the incident occurred near Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk, leaving over 25 passengers injured, with two of them in serious condition.

The bus collided with a road divider before flipping over onto the service road. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, and the injured passengers were transported to Maddur Hospital for treatment, the report added.

Two passengers with critical injuries were later transferred to Mandya MIMS Hospital for further medical care.

The Maddur Traffic Police have registered a case, and investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.

Health insurance for KSRTC employees

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a health insurance scheme for the employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) called 'KSRTC Arogya' on Monday.

Speaking at the launch event in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah said the doctors should not be dismissive of patients visiting hospitals under the scheme and treat everyone equally.

Karnataka's Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy, who was also present, said around 34,000 employees of KSRTC and their dependents (approximately 1.5 lakh people) will be eligible for this scheme.

According to him, this scheme was the fulfilment of a demand raised by labour unions for many years.

"The scheme will also be implemented in organisations such as BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation), NWKRTC (North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation), and KKRTC (Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation) within the next three months," added Reddy.

