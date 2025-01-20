Karnataka woman finds 'Mysore Cafe' in Japan's Tokyo, inspired by Japanese owner's love for south Indian food. Watch

A Mysuru-inspired cafe has captured attention in Tokyo, Japan, where a Japanese owner, after visiting Mysuru, decided to bring the essence of Karnataka’s cuisine to the bustling city. The cafe, named "Mysore Cafe," offers a menu filled with traditional dishes and follows a Mysuru-style cookbook.(X/@amshilparaghu)

The cafe, named "Mysore Cafe," offers a menu filled with traditional dishes and follows a Mysuru-style cookbook. Its unique blend of flavors, including dishes like lemon rice and Chikmagalur filter coffee, has drawn the admiration of locals and visitors alike.

Watch the video here:

Shilpa Raghu, who shared the experience in a video on X, recounted her surprise at finding a slice of Karnataka in the bustling Japanese capital.

In her video, Shilpa relishes traditional Karnataka dishes like lemon rice and salad while marveling at the aroma of curry leaves that fills the air—a key ingredient in Karnataka cuisine. The cafe also serves the iconic Chikmagalur filter coffee.

What makes Mysore Cafe unique is its commitment to authenticity, with recipes inspired by a cookbook dedicated to Mysuru-style cooking. She also highlighted the growing popularity of South Indian cuisine among Japanese locals, showcasing how Karnataka's rich culinary heritage is winning hearts worldwide.

(Also Read: Karnataka drivers made to hear their own honking as punishment, video goes viral, traffic police earn praise)

Her video has since gone viral, with users applauding the cafe’s effort to preserve and celebrate Karnataka’s rich culinary traditions thousands of miles away.

Mysore Cafe, as featured on Vegewel—a Japanese website dedicated to plant-based food—invites you to experience authentic South Indian home-cooked dishes. Alongside coffee and tea from India, the cafe offers limited servings of traditional meals inspired by the culinary heritage of Mysore, South India.

At this small cafe, the goal is to offer more than just food—it's about providing a moment of relaxation and tranquility. Here, you can enjoy authentic South Indian dishes and drinks.

(Also Read: Karnataka makes bone marrow transplantation free under Ayushman Bharat scheme)