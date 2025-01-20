Karnataka makes bone marrow transplantation free under Ayushman Bharat scheme

In a significant move, bone marrow transplantation has been included as a free procedure under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Scheme, BJP Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath announced on X (formerly Twitter). Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

“I had requested and was continuously pursuing with the State Government through its Principal Secretary for Health and Family Welfare Department to include Bone marrow transplantation as coded procedure under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka/ Jeevan Sarthakathe scheme,” he wrote.

(Also Read: KSRTC bus overturns on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, more than 25 injured, two critical: Report)

Check out his post here:

Bone marrow transplantation is critical for treating conditions like bone cancer, thalassemia, aplastic anemia, and other hematological disorders. The procedure, which typically costs ₹20-40 lakh in private hospitals and ₹10-12 lakh in public hospitals, will now be available at no cost in empanelled hospitals under the scheme.

(Also Read: Bengaluru: Ex-Airforce personnel jumps on metro tracks in Jalahalli, rescued)

“This is a great boon for patients in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, who will benefit immensely from this initiative,” Dr Manjunath said in the X statement.

He expressed gratitude to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Harsha Gupta, the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, for their support in making this initiative a reality.

The inclusion of bone marrow transplantation under the scheme is expected to provide a significant relief to economically weaker sections, ensuring access to critical healthcare without financial burden.

(Also Read: Karnataka drivers made to hear their own honking as punishment, video goes viral, traffic police earn praise)