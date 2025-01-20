Menu Explore
Karnataka makes bone marrow transplantation free under Ayushman Bharat scheme

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Jan 20, 2025 01:59 PM IST

Bone marrow transplantation is critical for treating conditions like bone cancer, thalassemia, aplastic anemia, and other hematological disorders.

In a significant move, bone marrow transplantation has been included as a free procedure under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Scheme, BJP Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

“I had requested and was continuously pursuing with the State Government through its Principal Secretary for Health and Family Welfare Department to include Bone marrow transplantation as coded procedure under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka/ Jeevan Sarthakathe scheme,” he wrote.

Check out his post here:

Bone marrow transplantation is critical for treating conditions like bone cancer, thalassemia, aplastic anemia, and other hematological disorders. The procedure, which typically costs 20-40 lakh in private hospitals and 10-12 lakh in public hospitals, will now be available at no cost in empanelled hospitals under the scheme.

“This is a great boon for patients in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, who will benefit immensely from this initiative,” Dr Manjunath said in the X statement.

He expressed gratitude to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Harsha Gupta, the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, for their support in making this initiative a reality.

The inclusion of bone marrow transplantation under the scheme is expected to provide a significant relief to economically weaker sections, ensuring access to critical healthcare without financial burden.

