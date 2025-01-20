Menu Explore
Bengaluru: Ex-Airforce personnel jumps on metro tracks in Jalahalli, rescued

ByAnagha Deshpande
Jan 20, 2025 12:11 PM IST

The quick response of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff and their Emergency Trip System (ETS) ensured as Anil Kumar Pandey safety.

A 49-year-old ex-Air Force personnel from Bihar was rescued after jumping onto the tracks at Jalahalli Metro Station on Bengaluru's Green Line on Monday at around 10.25 am.

Bengaluru real estate: Namma Metro's red line linking Sarjapur to Hebbal may impact property prices. (Picture for representational purposes only)
Bengaluru real estate: Namma Metro's red line linking Sarjapur to Hebbal may impact property prices. (Picture for representational purposes only)

The quick response of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff and their Emergency Trip System (ETS) ensured Anil Kumar Pandey's safety.

(Also Read: Karnataka drivers made to hear their own honking as punishment, video goes viral, traffic police earn praise)

According to preliminary reports, Pandey was unharmed in the incident. Train services on the Green Line were temporarily disrupted, but normal operations resumed within 25 minutes.

During the disruption, from 10.25 am to 10.50 am, four trains were operated on a shorter loop between Yeshwanthpur and Silk Institute Metro stations, instead of running up to Madavara. Services were restored to the full Green Line route promptly after the rescue operation.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. BMRCL staff were commended for their swift action, which prevented any injuries or further complications.

(Also Read: KSRTC bus overturns on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, more than 25 injured, two critical: Report)

After a 7-year delay, the long-awaited 3.14-km stretch of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Green Line, extending from Nagasandra to Madavara, officially opened for commercial operations on November 7.

This elevated corridor, a part of Phase-2 of the project, was granted statutory clearance following an inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle) on October 3.

The new extension adds three stations—Manjunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara (BIEC)—at a total cost of 1,168 crore, including 152 crore for land acquisition. Designed to improve connectivity for the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) and surrounding areas, the line is expected to ease traffic congestion along the corridor.

"It is estimated that with this line opening, an additional 44,000 passengers will be benefitted. This extension will provide direct metro access to BIEC which is a major centre for National and International conferences and exhibitions in Karnataka," the BMRCL stated.

