Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
This Kannada legend’s concert cost 200 in 1986: Pamphlet goes viral, can you guess who?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 05, 2025 01:30 PM IST

The rediscovery of a 1986 concert pamphlet featuring a Kannada legend sparked a flurry of reactions on X.

A nostalgic blast from the past has sparked interest among music lovers, as a vintage pamphlet from a 1986 concert featuring Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar has gone viral on social media.

The concert, held at the Tennis Stadium in Cubbon Park, Bengaluru, saw ticket prices ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200.
The concert, held at the Tennis Stadium in Cubbon Park, Bengaluru, saw ticket prices ranging from 30 to 200.

The concert, held at the Tennis Stadium in Cubbon Park, Bengaluru, saw ticket prices ranging from 30 to 200—a stark contrast to today’s event pricing.

Check out the post here:

The rediscovery of a 1986 concert pamphlet featuring a Kannada legend sparked a flurry of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with fans sharing their thoughts on the artist’s enduring legacy and the ticket prices of the time.

"I would pay 2,000 in a heartbeat for a concert featuring only Annavru's songs," wrote one user, emphasizing the timeless appeal of the performer. Another commented on the star's unmatched popularity, calling it "unmatchable stardom and invaluable."

Some users reflected on the ticket prices, which ranged from 30 to 200, with one remarking, "Wasn't that too much? I could have bought a plot of land instead!" Others defended the cost, saying, "Forget the price, see the intention. Where do we see personalities of that caliber today?"

A user drew a comparison to the movie ticket rates of the time, pointing out the contrast: "Even the smallest 30 is unbelievably huge. For perspective, Gandhi class for a movie back then was less than 1. Around 1990, I paid R 1.50 for a tent cinema."

Dr. Rajkumar, fondly known as Annavru in Karnataka, was a legendary actor, singer, and cultural icon of the state. Born on April 24, 1929, as Singanalluru Puttaswamaiah Muthuraj, he became the face of Kannada cinema, starring in over 200 films during a career spanning five decades. Known for his versatility, he seamlessly portrayed roles ranging from mythological characters to socially relevant figures. A Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, Dr Rajkumar was also an accomplished singer, whose devotional songs continue to inspire millions.

Sunday, January 05, 2025
