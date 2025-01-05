Bengaluru Chitra Santhe: CM Siddaramaiah launches the annual art fair. Full details

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 22nd edition of Chitra Santhe, Bengaluru’s iconic annual art fair, on Sunday. The event, organized by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, is taking place along Kumara Krupa Road and is set to feature works from over 1,500 artists. Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the fair this year, which highlights the theme of the "girl child." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru's Chitra Santhe.

During the inauguration, Siddaramaiah toured the exhibition, interacted with artists, signed select artworks, and commended several artists for their exceptional creations.

Hybrid Model and Online Access

For the first time, Chitra Santhe is adopting a hybrid format, allowing art enthusiasts to experience the exhibition both in-person and online. The virtual gallery, accessible via ckpvirtualartworld.in, enables artists to showcase up to 10 artworks for free. The online exhibition will remain open from January 5 to February 4, offering a month-long opportunity for a global audience to explore the collection.

Artist Participation

Out of the 3,177 applications received nationwide, 1,420 artworks were selected for display. These include:

189 pieces by senior citizens,

152 by artists with disabilities,

292 by hobbyists,

769 by professional artists, and

18 submissions from art institutions.

While Karnataka artists make up the majority of participants, significant contributions are also coming from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala. Dedicated stalls for senior citizens have been set up at the Seva Dal Ground.

Parking and Transportation

To address parking challenges, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is operating feeder bus services from key metro stations, including Majestic, Mantri Mall, and Vidhana Soudha, to Shivananda Circle. Visitors are encouraged to park their vehicles at metro stations and utilize the shuttle services. The Bengaluru Traffic Police has also implemented necessary traffic diversions to ensure smooth mobility around the venue.

Chitra Santhe continues to be a vibrant celebration of art, bringing together creativity and community, while promoting inclusivity and accessibility for artists and art lovers alike.