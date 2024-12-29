Bengaluru's Chitra Santhe to go hybrid for the first time, event to begin on Jan 5

Bengaluru is all set to witness 22nd edition of Chitra Santhe, organized by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. The event starts on January 5 and it will introduce a hybrid format for the first time, allowing the online component of the festival to run for an entire month. Visitors walking through exhibitions at the annual Chitra Santhe art fair in Bangalore. (Old pic)(AFP)

B.L. Shankar, the director of the Parishath, shared details with the media on Saturday and said that more than 1,500 artists from 22 different states will participate in the event, showcasing a vibrant collection of artworks. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the festival at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath campus, located on Bengaluru's Kumara Krupa Road. There will also be designated stalls for senior citizens at the Seva Dal Ground.

Out of the 3,177 applications received from across the country, 1,420 artworks have been selected for display. These include 189 pieces by senior citizens, 152 by artists with disabilities, 292 by hobbyists, 769 by professional artists, and 18 from art institutions, said a report in Indian Express. Karnataka has the highest number of participants, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala.

The festival's virtual platform, accessible at ckpvirtualworld.in, will allow artists to showcase up to 10 of their works for free. The online exhibition will be available from January 5 to February 4, offering global access to art enthusiasts for an extended period.

What is the theme this year?

This year's theme for Chitra Santhe is the girl child, focusing on issues such as child abuse and the challenges faced by girls. Shankar also highlighted logistical challenges, including limited space, which has led to restrictions on the number of artists allowed to participate.

Parking arrangements

To alleviate parking concerns, BMTC will operate feeder buses from key metro stations—Majestic, Mantri Mall, and Vidhana Soudha—to Shivananda Circle. Visitors are advised to park their vehicles at metro stations and take advantage of the shuttle service to reach the venue.