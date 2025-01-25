‘Strangled with dupatta, hit with boulder’: Bengaluru house help found raped, killed in lakebed

A 28-year-old Bangladeshi woman was found dead on the Kalkere lakebed in east Bengaluru on Friday morning, with authorities suspecting she was sexually assaulted and murdered. Police are continuing to examine CCTV footage and follow leads to identify the perpetrator.

According to Times of India report, the victim, a mother of three children, worked as a domestic help and had been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Police investigations revealed that the woman was strangled with her dupatta and bludgeoned with a boulder. Her body was discovered by a Hoysala staffer during the Republic Day parade rehearsals at Manekshaw Parade Ground. Alongside her body, police found her vanity bag, slippers, churidar, and mobile phone, all of which were scattered on the lakebed, the report added.

(Also Read: France to issue visas in Bengaluru by 2026, says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar: Report)

The woman’s husband, a pourakarmika working for BBMP, had been waiting for her to return home until late in the evening before he began searching for her. Upon failing to locate her, he approached the police, who launched an investigation.

Authorities believe the woman may have been murdered by someone she knew. The perpetrator is suspected to have fled the scene with cash from her bag after the attack. Based on circumstantial evidence, police have opened a case of rape and murder, the report TOI report further added.

Joint Commissioner of Police (East) B Ramesh added that the woman did not possess a passport, unlike her husband, leading them to suspect she may have entered India illegally.

Police are continuing to examine CCTV footage and follow leads to identify the perpetrator.

(Also Read: Karnataka: 25 injured as goods vehicle carrying MGNREGA workers overturns in Belagavi)

In another incident, Bengaluru police arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl at Hoysala Nagar in the city, police said.

Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Bihar and works as a construction labourer, raped the girl in the absence of his parents, PTI reported.