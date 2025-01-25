Menu Explore
France to issue visas in Bengaluru by 2026, says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2025 08:08 AM IST

The announcement was made after Shivakumar met Marc Lamy, the newly appointed French Consul-General in Bengaluru.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Friday that France will start issuing visas in Bengaluru by 2026, following United States, which recently opened a consulate in the city.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (ANI)
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (ANI)

The announcement was made after Shivakumar met Marc Lamy, the newly appointed French Consul-General in Bengaluru.

“France will begin issuing visas in Bengaluru by 2026, similar to how the US has opened its consulate here. French authorities are making preparations, and I assured them of the state government's full cooperation,” Shivakumar stated while speaking to reporters, Deccan Herald reported.

Highlighting Karnataka's progressive governance, Shivakumar reassured the French officials, saying, “There’s no need to worry. The state government is committed to providing the necessary support for their initiatives.”

Shivakumar also mentioned the positive outlook of French officials towards Karnataka, noting that the state’s investment-friendly environment has garnered appreciation. He said French investors are satisfied with their operations in Karnataka, and that the officials conveyed their happiness about the state’s growth and opportunities, the report added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru metro to begin services at 6 am on Republic Day, adds 20 extra trips on green and purple lines)

US Consulate in Bengaluru

This development comes just after the United States inaugurated its consulate in Bengaluru on January 17. While the US consulate currently does not offer visa services, they are expected to start within a year.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti on Friday attended the inauguration ceremony of US Consulate office in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the occasion, Garcetti said that it was not a new presence of the US in India, but they are rather expanding their presence.

"We are not beginning a new presence here. In Karnataka, but we are expanding our existing presence here, a commitment that America makes to this great state and city in this amazing nation as well. And thank you to all of our honourable dignitaries," he said.

Garcetti said that it was Jaishankar's idea to build a Consulate in Bengaluru, and the promise was kept.

(Also Read: Karnataka: Right-wing activists vandalise Mangaluru massage parlour over alleged illegal activities, 14 arrested)

