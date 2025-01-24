Bengaluru metro to begin services at 6 am on Republic Day, adds 20 extra trips on green and purple lines

To facilitate smooth travel on Republic Day, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced extended services for commuters. Metro trains will start operating from 6.00 am instead of the usual 7.00 am from all four terminals, including Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic. Bengaluru real estate: Namma Metro's red line linking Sarjapur to Hebbal may impact property prices. (Picture for representational purposes only)

In addition to the early start, BMRCL will run 20 extra trips on both the green and purple lines to accommodate the increased footfall expected for the Lalbagh Flower Show and the Republic Day event at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Madavara.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s iconic 217th Lalbagh flower show kicks off today: Traffic advisory announced)

For visitors to the Lalbagh Flower Show, BMRCL has introduced a convenient flat-rate paper ticket priced at ₹30. These tickets, valid for travel from Lalbagh Metro Station to any other station, will be available from 10.00 AM to 8.00 PM. Tokens will not be issued during this period at Lalbagh station, and payments for paper tickets can only be made in cash.

The 217th edition of the flower show runs until January 26, showcasing vibrant floral displays over 11 days.

This year's event is themed around "Aadikavi Maharshi Valmiki," featuring a grand replica of a Hutta (Valmika) in the central part of the iconic Glass House in Lalbagh.

The show is expected to attract 8–10 lakh visitors, including tourists, dignitaries, school children, and foreign spectators.

To ensure smooth traffic flow around Lalbagh, the Wilson Garden Traffic Police Station has issued specific parking guidelines and restrictions.

Commuters can also use Tokens, Contactless Smart Cards (CSC), National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC), and QR tickets for seamless travel across the metro network.

BMRCL urges passengers to take advantage of these special arrangements for hassle-free travel to Republic Day events.

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru is closed for north India and...': Social media post goes viral, sparks debate)