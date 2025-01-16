Menu Explore
Bengaluru’s iconic 217th Lalbagh flower show kicks off today: Traffic advisory announced

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Jan 16, 2025 08:30 AM IST

To ensure smooth traffic flow around Lalbagh, the Wilson Garden Traffic Police Station has issued specific parking guidelines and restrictions.

The much-anticipated Lalbagh Flower Show began today, January 16, as part of the Republic Day celebrations. Organized by the Department of Horticulture, the 217th edition of the show runs until January 26, showcasing vibrant floral displays over 11 days.

The show is expected to attract 8–10 lakh visitors.

This year's event is themed around "Aadikavi Maharshi Valmiki," featuring a grand replica of a Hutta (Valmika) in the central part of the iconic Glass House in Lalbagh.

The show is expected to attract 8–10 lakh visitors, including tourists, dignitaries, school children, and foreign spectators.

To ensure smooth traffic flow around Lalbagh, the Wilson Garden Traffic Police Station has issued specific parking guidelines and restrictions.

What are the parking restrictions?

Parking is strictly prohibited in the following areas:

Dr. Marigowda Road: From Lalbagh Main Gate to NIMHANS (both sides).

KH Road: From KH Circle to Shantinagar Junction (both sides).

Lalbagh Road: From Subbaiah Circle to Lalbagh Main Gate (both sides).

Siddaiah Road: From Urvashi Theater Junction to Wilson Garden 12th Cross (both sides).

BTS Road: From BMTC Junction towards the Post Office.

Krumbigal Road: Both sides.

Lalbagh West Gate to R.V. Teachers College.

R.V. Teachers College to Ashoka Pillar.

Ashoka Pillar to Siddapura Junction.

Take a look at the parking locations:

Dr. Marigowda Road: Al-Ameen College premises (two-wheelers).

KH Road: Shantinagar BMTC Multi-Storied Parking Lot (two- and four-wheelers).

Hopcoms Parking Lot: On Dr. Marigowda Road (two- and four-wheelers).

JC Road: Corporation Parking Lot (two- and four-wheelers).

Visitors are urged to adhere to these guidelines for a hassle-free experience. The Lalbagh Flower Show promises a vibrant display of horticultural excellence, celebrating the Republic Day spirit.

