Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.59 °C, check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 16, 2025, is 24.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.59 °C and 25.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:12 PM. Bangalore weather update on January 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.68 °C and 27.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 66.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 17, 2025 24.09 Broken clouds January 18, 2025 24.50 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 24.10 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 22.40 Light rain January 21, 2025 26.06 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 26.76 Few clouds January 23, 2025 26.17 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.09 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.22 °C Light rain



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.