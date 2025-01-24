Karnataka: 25 injured as goods vehicle carrying MGNREGA workers overturns in Belagavi

As many as 25 people were injured after a goods vehicle carrying MGNREGA workers heading for work overturned in Karnataka's Belagavi, police said on Friday. There have been no reports of deaths as of now.

According to the police, the accident occurred on the outskirts of Hosur village in Hukkeri Taluk, on the state highway.

The goods vehicle lost control while trying to avoid a bullet bike. The injured have been admitted to BIMS Hospital for treatment, as per Belagavi SP Dr. Bheema Shankar Guled.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident, in fatal accident on Wednesday morning, ten people were killed and 15 others injured when the truck they were traveling in crashed after colliding with an unknown vehicle in Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada district, police said.

Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayan stated that the truck, which was loaded with vegetables, collided with a large vehicle from behind before veering off the road and falling into a ditch.

"The victims were traveling atop the truck with the vegetables. The vehicle's fall crushed them, leading to the tragic accident," SP Narayan explained. The incident occurred near Gullapur village in Yellapur taluk.

Yellapur Police Inspector Ramesh Honnapur confirmed that all the injured individuals have been admitted to the government hospital at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi.

According to information provided by the injured, Inspector Honnapur stated that the truck collided with the oncoming vehicle because the driver was unable to see clearly due to dense fog. The victims were traveling atop the truck's load when the accident occurred.